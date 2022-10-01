Money Concepts Capital Corp Trims Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 35.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 6.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 25.4% in the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 51,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.48. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $111.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

