Money Concepts Capital Corp Trims Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,314,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 184,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,526,000 after buying an additional 62,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $688.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $637.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $643.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $754.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,640 shares of company stock worth $34,832,158 in the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $746.33.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.