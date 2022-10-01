MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MDB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $382.26.

MongoDB stock opened at $198.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 0.95. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $188.17 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total value of $4,258,964.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,095 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in MongoDB by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 395,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,633,000 after buying an additional 29,421 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,081,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

