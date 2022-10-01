Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 224 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.5% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,634,988,000 after purchasing an additional 83,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,320,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,583 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $95.65 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.56 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

