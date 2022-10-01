Morgan Stanley Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $120.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.19.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $83.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in NIKE by 12.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 33.3% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.