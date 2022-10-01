Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 144.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after acquiring an additional 616,253 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,729 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,562,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,578,000 after acquiring an additional 49,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,475,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Several research firms have issued reports on MSI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

MSI stock opened at $223.97 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.56.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

