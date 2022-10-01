NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Shares to Split on Thursday, October 13th

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) shares are going to split on Thursday, October 13th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, October 13th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 13th.

NanoVibronix Price Performance

NASDAQ NAOV opened at $0.46 on Friday. NanoVibronix has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative net margin of 570.31% and a negative return on equity of 115.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoVibronix

About NanoVibronix

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NanoVibronix stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NanoVibronix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAOV Get Rating ) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.45% of NanoVibronix worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

