National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Savaria in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$192.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$195.13 million.

Savaria Price Performance

Several other research firms also recently commented on SIS. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.33.

TSE:SIS opened at C$13.80 on Friday. Savaria has a one year low of C$12.02 and a one year high of C$20.77. The company has a market cap of C$888.42 million and a P/E ratio of 46.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.94, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.04, for a total transaction of C$150,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,729,887.50.

Savaria Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a boost from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.67%.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

See Also

