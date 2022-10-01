National Bank Financial Comments on BCE Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a report released on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share.

BCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $41.94 on Friday. BCE has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.719 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in BCE by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC raised its stake in BCE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in BCE by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

