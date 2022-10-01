National Bank Financial Comments on Uni-Select Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uni-Select in a report released on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Uni-Select’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UNS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$33.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.00.

Shares of UNS opened at C$36.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.33. Uni-Select has a fifty-two week low of C$16.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$567.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$577.75 million.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

