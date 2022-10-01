National Bank Financial Cuts Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Price Target to C$1.00

Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lucero Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a C$1.15 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lucero Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 1.08.

Lucero Energy Price Performance

Lucero Energy stock opened at 0.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.54. Lucero Energy has a 52 week low of 0.23 and a 52 week high of 0.78.

About Lucero Energy

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

