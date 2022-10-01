National Bank Financial Cuts MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to C$26.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Desjardins downgraded shares of MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.88.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MEGEF stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

