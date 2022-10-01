National Bank Financial Cuts MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to C$26.00

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2022

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Desjardins downgraded shares of MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.88.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MEGEF stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

About MEG Energy

(Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.