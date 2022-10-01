National Bank Financial Trims Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Target Price to C$40.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PRMRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.79.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Paramount Resources stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81.

Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $420.17 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0764 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 4.45%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

About Paramount Resources

(Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.