National Bank Financial Trims Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Target Price to C$17.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PEYUF. Desjardins decreased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.20.

OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $7.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 5.25%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

