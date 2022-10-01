National Bank Financial Weighs in on BCE Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2022

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share.

BCE has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.17.

BCE Price Performance

BCE opened at C$57.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$52.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$57.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.85 billion.

BCE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.20%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for BCE (TSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.