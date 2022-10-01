National Bank Financial Weighs in on BCE Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share.
BCE has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.17.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.85 billion.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.20%.
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
