nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Sells $40,950.88 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $31,499.16.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Jeanette Sellers sold 4,064 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $146,507.20.

NCNO stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 0.78. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCNO. KeyCorp reduced their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on nCino to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 148,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 481.7% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,757,000 after buying an additional 1,324,650 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after buying an additional 268,139 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

