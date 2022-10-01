NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetSol Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a buy rating for the company.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $35.33 million, a PE ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

Featured Stories

