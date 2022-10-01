NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Downgraded by TheStreet

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2022

TheStreet downgraded shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWKGet Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetSol Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a buy rating for the company.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $35.33 million, a PE ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45.

About NetSol Technologies

(Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

