Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 439.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,736 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 22.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,465 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,531,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,404 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

