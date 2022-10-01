NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $98.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price objective on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered NIKE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.19.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.65. NIKE has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

