NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $100.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.19.

NKE stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.65.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

