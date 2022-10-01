NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $128.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut shares of NIKE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.19.

NIKE stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.65. The company has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,894,686,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in NIKE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

