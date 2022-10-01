NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NKE. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.19.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 12.8 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.