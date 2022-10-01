NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $141.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $156.00 to $141.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.19.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.06 and its 200 day moving average is $114.65.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

