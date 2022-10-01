NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $93.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $113.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered NIKE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.19.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.65.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 33.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.