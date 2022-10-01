NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $135.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of NIKE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.19.

NKE stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.65.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,686,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in NIKE by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

