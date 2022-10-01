Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $230.00. The stock traded as low as $210.67 and last traded at $212.30, with a volume of 2050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.55.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSC. UBS Group cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.40.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.