Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Barclays

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $274.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $209.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.19. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $209.59 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

