NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

NUVSF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NuVista Energy stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $11.59.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

