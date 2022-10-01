NWF Group (LON:NWF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

NWF Group Stock Performance

NWF Group stock opened at GBX 246 ($2.97) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 234.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 224.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £121.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,447.06. NWF Group has a 12-month low of GBX 185 ($2.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 260 ($3.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.56.

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 25 depots.

