Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $27.37 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,194 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.1% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $138.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.44. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

