Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) vs. Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Financial Comparison

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Gold Royalties -0.95% 0.94% 0.71% Vista Gold N/A -82.52% -74.19%

Risk and Volatility

Osisko Gold Royalties has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

55.5% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Vista Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Gold Royalties $178.40 million 10.51 -$18.79 million ($0.02) -508.75 Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.11) -4.78

Vista Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osisko Gold Royalties. Osisko Gold Royalties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Osisko Gold Royalties and Vista Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Gold Royalties 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 101.38%. Vista Gold has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 327.51%. Given Vista Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than Osisko Gold Royalties.

Summary

Vista Gold beats Osisko Gold Royalties on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada. It is also involved in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. It primarily explores for precious metals, including gold, silver, diamond, and others. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

