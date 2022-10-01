Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,895,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 232,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA ALTL opened at $35.82 on Friday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $46.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.19.

