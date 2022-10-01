Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,985 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 1.94. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.19 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

