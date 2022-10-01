Piper Sandler Cuts First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target to $24.00

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler to $24.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FFWM. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Trading Down 0.7 %

First Foundation stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.17. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $29.41.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.