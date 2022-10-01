Piper Sandler Lowers Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $8.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

RKT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Shares of RKT opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $199,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,504,250.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 835,500 shares of company stock worth $7,061,101 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

