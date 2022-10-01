Piper Sandler Lowers Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $8.00

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2022

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKTGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

RKT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of RKT opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $199,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,504,250.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 835,500 shares of company stock worth $7,061,101 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.