Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,028 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $742,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $35,870,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $710,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,206,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $569,450,000 after buying an additional 120,466 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.13.

AAPL opened at $138.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

