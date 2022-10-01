PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PREKF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a C$21.75 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.83.

OTCMKTS PREKF opened at $12.91 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

