Precision Drilling Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.28. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $255.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.32 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.70.

NYSE PDS opened at $50.63 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

