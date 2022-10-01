Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Precision Drilling in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.46. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $11.72 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2023 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$110.85.

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$69.93 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$37.90 and a 1-year high of C$109.29. The company has a market cap of C$950.00 million and a PE ratio of -5.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$85.64.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C($1.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.21) by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$326.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$299.85 million.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

