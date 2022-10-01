Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 12,407 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

NYSE BIP opened at $35.90 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.