Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 968 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,643,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.54.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $163.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.04 and its 200 day moving average is $161.16. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $7,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,924,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 379,728 shares of company stock valued at $66,196,394. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.