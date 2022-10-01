Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Public Storage by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $292.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.89 and a 200 day moving average of $339.26. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $284.01 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.58.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

