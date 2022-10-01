Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 497 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $136.10 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.70 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.65 and a 200 day moving average of $156.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

