ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.87

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.87 and last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

ProAssurance Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.28.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.59 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 79.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

