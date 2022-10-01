Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,174,000 after buying an additional 1,186,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,949,000 after buying an additional 522,256 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its position in Procore Technologies by 51.8% during the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,208,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,948,000 after buying an additional 1,095,000 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,244,000 after buying an additional 436,574 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at $93,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 0.50. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $105.29.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,831 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $382,809.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,486 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $139,315.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,421.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,831 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $382,809.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,555 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,939. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.