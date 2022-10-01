Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dassault Systèmes’ current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dassault Systèmes’ FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion.

DASTY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €50.00 ($51.02) to €46.50 ($47.45) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €43.00 ($43.88) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €53.00 ($54.08) to €43.50 ($44.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.08. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 47,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 0.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

