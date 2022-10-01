Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). American Public Education had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $149.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

American Public Education Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APEI. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,094,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after buying an additional 109,360 shares in the last quarter. 325 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 938,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after buying an additional 355,861 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in American Public Education by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 762,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 19,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Public Education by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in American Public Education by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

See Also

