Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Cascades Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cascades in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cascades’ current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAS. National Bankshares lowered Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.44.

Cascades Price Performance

CAS stock opened at C$8.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$810.61 million and a PE ratio of 5.66. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$7.95 and a 1 year high of C$16.05.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mario Plourde purchased 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 273,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,529,754.75. In other news, Director Mario Plourde purchased 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 273,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,529,754.75. Also, Senior Officer Dominic Doré purchased 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,840.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$302,975.21. Insiders have bought 24,100 shares of company stock worth $213,367 over the last ninety days.

Cascades Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Cascades’s payout ratio is 33.80%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

