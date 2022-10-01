Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Decreased by Wedbush

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Foundation to $24.00 in a report on Friday.

First Foundation Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.17. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 294,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 164,584 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth about $3,247,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth about $1,474,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,208,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,642,000 after acquiring an additional 492,399 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

