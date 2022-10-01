Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Timken Company Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Timken in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Timken’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Timken to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $59.04 on Friday. Timken has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $78.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Timken by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Timken by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 422,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,673,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 223,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

